Trials in Vigo County, both civil and criminal, will stay on hold until July 1 if the state Supreme Court approves a petition from the local court system.
The plan for emergency relief – signed by all six local superior court judges and the city court judge – includes a transition plan for gradually expanding operations.
All Vigo County buildings are currently expected to reopen to the public June 15. The local courts are asking for an extension of two weeks to July 1 due to the growing number of local COVID-19 cases, and the risk for hotspots and flare-ups in new cases.
The only hearings that will occur are juvenile detention, children in need of services detention hearings and other matters deemed "essential" by the court. Spectators will also be limited in courtrooms.
The plan also outlines screening procedures for employees and the public entering the courthouse, juvenile court, Title IV-D (child support) court or Terre Haute City Court, including a temperature check and screening questions about current health and potential COVID-19 exposure.
Face coverings or masks must be worn by employees and the public who enter the buildings, and social distance of six feet must be maintained. No in-person filings of documents will be allowed until July 1.
The proposed plans says video conference hearings will be continued through June 30, with in-person hearings resuming July 1 subject to scheduling that allows social distancing.
Jury trials will not resume before July 1. When a jury is called for selection, the jury panelists will report to the First Financial Conference Center on South Seventh Street or to a Vigo County Schools facility, where jury selection will be conducted. The larger spaces will allow for social distancing.
The trials will then occur in the courtrooms. Non-confidential portions of trials will be live-streamed to the public, but should not be recorded.
The petition also includes a letter to prospective jurors advising them of the precautions being taken to enhance health and safety in the era of coronavirus, and asking questions about exposure to COVID-19.
In March, the Indiana Supreme Court ordered trial courts statewide to implement continuity-of-operations plans addressing the COVID-19 public health emergency, then approved and later extended those plans. New plans are to be submitted to the court by May 30.
The high court will review, modify if necessary, and approve plans.
Lisa Trigg can be reached at 812-231-4254 or at lisa.trigg@tribstar.com.
