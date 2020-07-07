Another case of COVID-19 has been counted in Vigo County according to the Indiana State Department of Health in its daily pandemic update.
Vigo County is at 236 confirmed cases, with eight deaths attributed to COVID-19.
District hot spots Putnam and Greene counties each added another case to be at 170 and 190, respectively.
The eight-county district includes Clay, Vermillion, Parke, Sullivan and Owen counties. The district has 787 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and has counted 54 deaths.
ISDH today announced that 314 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at ISDH, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and private laboratories. That brings to 48,626 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s total.
Intensive care unit and ventilator capacity remains steady. As of today, 41 percent of ICU beds and 84 percent of ventilators are available.
A total of 2,524 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 19 over the previous day. Another 193 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by ISDH and occurred over multiple days.
To date, 530,075 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 521,722 on Monday.
To find testing locations around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
