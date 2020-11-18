Vigo County added 95 new cases of COVID-19 for a total of 5,087 cases with 69 deaths in the daily update from state health officials.

Vigo County health officials are encouraging people to stay home due to the large increase in cases.

“Last week was another big week for new COVID-19 cases,” the health department said in a Facebook post. “These are not the numbers we want to see going into the holiday season when many people travel and gather with those outside their households.

“At this time the VCHD is discouraging any group gatherings. If you do choose to be around individuals outside of your household wear a mask, stay at least 6 feet apart, wash your hands, and stay home if you have any COVID-19 symptoms,” the post concludes.

Clay County added 16 cases for a total of 908. Parke County added 19 cases for a total of 442. Vermillion County added eight cases for a total of 478. Sullivan County added 26 cases for a total of 733.

The Indiana Department of Health today announced that 6,143 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at state and private laboratories. That brings to 268,222 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s dashboard.

A total of 4,830 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 60 from the previous day. Another 254 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by the state and occurred over multiple days..

To date, 1,989,456 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 1,969,088 on Tuesday. A total of 3,668,049 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26.

The state Department of Health will offer free drive-thru clinics through Saturday in Brazil at 911 Bonnie Geyne Miller Drive.

To find other testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.