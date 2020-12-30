Another 129 COVID-19 cases have been reported in west central Indiana's District 7 in the daily update from state health officials.
Vigo County had 46 of those new cases to reach 9,187 total. Clay County added 14 cases for 1,852 total. Vermillion County had 19 new cases for 1,212 total.
Parke County had four new cases for 1,158 cases. Sullivan County had 10 new cases for 1,631 total.
Putnam County had seven new cases for 2,404 total with one new death for a total of 39 deaths. Owen County added 12 cases for a total of 1,293, and Greene County added 17 cases for a total of 1,907.
The Indiana Department of Health today announced that 4,819 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at state and private laboratories. That brings to 505,017 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s dashboard.
A total of 7,812 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 109 from the previous day. Another 348 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by the state and occurred over multiple days.
To date, 2,622,879 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 2,613,675 on Tuesday. A total of 5,627,342 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26.
To find testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
