Another 42 positive cases of COVID-19 reported today in Vigo County results in 3,685 local cases documented by state health officials.
With a three-day total of 264 cases for Friday through Sunday, Vigo County also has 56 attributed to COVID-19, state officials report.
The Indiana Department of Health today announced that 4,213 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at state and private laboratories. That brings to 214,509 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s dashboard.
A total of 4,418 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 34 from the previous day. Another 246 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by the state and occurred over multiple days.
To date, 1,823,029 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 1,809,940 on Sunday. A total of 3,239,034 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26.
The state Department of Health will offer free drive-thru clinics from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the following locations this week:
For complete details, or to find testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
