Vigo County added 32 cases of COVID-19 in today's pandemic update from state health officials, while neighboring Hoosier counties each added less than 10 new cases.

Vigo County is now at 11,040 cases with 188 deaths due to COVID-19.

Clay County has 2,293 cases with 32 deaths. Parke County has 1,336 cases with nine deaths. Vermillion County has 1,537 cases with 35 deaths. Sullivan County has 1,969 cases with 33 deaths.

Indiana COVID-19 vaccination sites The Indiana Department of Health website listing Indiana's COVID-19 vaccination sites with links and information to register to receive a vaccine.

The Indiana Department of Health today announced that 1,733 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at state and private laboratories. That brings to 628,391 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s dashboard.

A total of 9,613 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 16 from the previous day. Another 376 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by the state and occurred over multiple days.

To date, 2,963,581 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 2,957,867 on Sunday. A total of 7,039,744 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26, 2020.

To find testing sites around the state, visit coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.

Hoosiers age 65 and older, along with healthcare workers, long-term care residents and first responders who are regularly called to the scene of an emergency to render medical assistance, are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. To schedule, visit ourshot.in.gov or call 211.

As of today, 568,328 Hoosiers have received a first dose of vaccine, and 146,333 are fully vaccinated.

Additional locations and appointments are being added as more vaccine becomes available.