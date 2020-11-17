Three additional deaths and 146 additional cases of COVID-19 have been reported for Vigo County in the daily coronavirus update by state health officials.
Vigo County now has 4,993 cases and 69 deaths, statistics show. The deaths were in three people age 80 and older – one man and two women.
Thirty-three new cases were reported in Clay County for a total of 895 cases and 21 deaths.
Sullivan County added 30 new cases for a total of 706, with 15 deaths.
Parke and Vermillion counties each added five new cases.
In Vigo County, the age group 20 to 29 has the most cases – about 1,103 cases, or 22 percent of the county's total – and has had only one death. About 255 cases, or five percent of the county's cases, are in the 80 and older age group. That age group has had the most deaths at 26, which is 38 percent of the deaths.
The Indiana Department of Health today announced that 5,541 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at state and private laboratories. That brings to 262,207 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s dashboard.
A total of 4,770 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 84 from the previous day. Another 255 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by the state and occurred over multiple days.
To date, 1,969,088 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 1,952,202 on Monday. A total of 3,612,076 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26.
The state Department of Health will offer free drive-thru clinics at the following locations today through Saturday this week in Clay County at 911 Bonnie Geyne Miller Dr., Brazil
To find other testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link
