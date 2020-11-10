Vigo County added 148 new cases of COVID-19 for a total of 3,883 cases, and three more deaths, in today's pandemic update from state health officials.
The three deaths were reported Sunday in people age 50 to 79. Two of the deaths were women. Vigo County now has 56 COVID-19 deaths, according to state health officials.
An analysis of Vigo County data in five local zip codes – 47802, 47803, 47804, 47805 and 47885 – shows that of 101,560 residents, 3,137 cases were reported as of last week. That's 3.09 percent of the population testing positive for COVID-19.
Today, the Indiana Department of Health announced that 4,879 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at state and private laboratories. That brings to 219,338 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s dashboard.
A total of 4,481 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 63 from the previous day. Another 250 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by the state and occurred over multiple days.
To date, 1,837,630 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 1,823,029 on Monday. A total of 3,269,653 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26.
To find testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
