Three COVID-19 deaths and 34 new cases have boosted Vigo County's coronavirus cases to 10,195 and 170 deaths in today's update from state health officials.
Sullivan County also reported one death for a total of 31 deaths and 1,841 cases.
Clay County is now at 2,090 cases with 32 deaths. Parke County reports 1,255 cases with eight deaths. Vermillion County is at 1,402 cases with 33 deaths.
Vigo County's three latest deaths were in two women and one man ages 80 and older.
The Indiana Department of Health today announced that 3,191 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at state and private laboratories. That brings to 570,477 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s dashboard.
A total of 8,731 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 88 from the previous day. Another 373 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by the state and occurred over multiple days.
To date, 2,770,157 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 2,762,573 on Monday. A total of 6,175,128 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26.
To find testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
More than 204,000 Hoosiers have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, and more than 31,000 have received both doses and are fully vaccinated. The Indiana Department of Health has created a vaccine dashboard that will show the latest number of vaccines administered.
