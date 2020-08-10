With more than 200 new cases of COVID-19 recorded during the past week, Vigo County is approaching the 700 mark in coronavirus cases.
Vigo County Health Department also reported one new death today due to COVID-19 for a total of 11. The local case count is at 695, according to a mid-day update on the VCHD website.
A quarter of the Vigo County cases are in the 20 to 29 age range, according to updated data from the the Indiana State Department of Health. About 11 percent of the cases are in the 0 to 19 age range, and 53 percent of cases are women.
ISDH today announced that 673 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at ISDH, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and private laboratories. That brings to 74,992 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s dashboard.
A total of 2,838 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of three over the previous day. Another 206 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by ISDH and occurred over multiple days.
As of today, nearly 39 percent of ICU beds and nearly 83 percent of ventilators are available across the state.
To date, 852,111 tests for unique individuals have been reported to ISDH, up from 841,125 on Sunday.
To find testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
