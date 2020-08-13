Two new deaths due to COVID-19 have been reported in Vigo County in the daily update from the Indiana State Department of Health.
Vigo County had 752 cases as of midnight, according to ISDH. The deaths occurred Tuesday and Wednesday.
Clay County saw an additional 10 cases confirmed. Parke County added eight cases. Sullivan County added 11 cases. Vermillion County added two cases.
For the eight-county district that also includes Purnam, Owen and Greene counties, a total of 80 new cases were added for a total of 1,859 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 63 deaths in the district.
The Vigo County Health Department posts updated case numbers on its website during the day at https://www.vigocounty.in.gov/department/index.php?structureid=27
ISDH today announced that 1,046 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at ISDH, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and private laboratories. That brings to 77,565 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s dashboard.
A total of 2,898 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 20 over the previous day. Another 207 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by ISDH and occurred over multiple days.
As of today, 33 percent of ICU beds and 80 percent of ventilators are available across the state.
To date, 877,970 tests for unique individuals have been reported to ISDH, up from 866,994 on Wednesday.
To find testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
