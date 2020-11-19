Vigo County added 188 new cases of COVID-19 for a total of 5,273, according to Thursday's daily report from the Indiana State Department of Health.
Vigo did not report any additional deaths, maintaining its total of 69.
Clay added 51 cases for a total of 958. Parke County added 32 cases for a total of 475. Vermillion County added 29 cases for a total of 506. Sullivan County added 26 cases for a total of 759.
The ISDH today announced 7,420 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at state and private laboratories. That brings to 275,503 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s dashboard.
A total of 4,889 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 59 from the previous day.
Another 254 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by the state and occurred over multiple days.
To date, 2,009,763 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 1,989,456 on Wednesday. A total of 3,725,334 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26.
To view the state's COVID-19 dashboard visit: www.coronavirus.in.gov/2393.htm.
