No new COVID-19 deaths in west central Indiana's District 7 were reported by state health officials in Thursday's daily update on the coronavirus pandemic.
Vigo County added 104 new cases for a total of 8,176, with 129 deaths.
At the Federal Correctional Complex on the city's southwest side, the number of positive cases in inmates at the penitentiary increased to 194 on Wednesday, up from 166 on Tuesday. The number of positive cases at the prison facility was at 130 cases.
Meanwhile, Clay County added 20 cases for a total of 1,659 with 29 deaths.
Parke County added eight cases for 1,046 total with seven deaths.
Vermillion County added 18 cases for a total of 1,019 with 23 deaths.
Sullivan County added 21 new cases for 1,467 total with 22 deaths.
The Indiana Department of Health today announced that 6,458 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at state and private laboratories. That brings to 447,190 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s dashboard.
A total of 6,860 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 79 from the previous day. Another 320 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by the state and occurred over multiple days.
To date, 2,477,734 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 2,461,562 on Wednesday. A total of 5,102,994 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26.
To find testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
