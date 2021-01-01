Vigo County added 101 cases and nine deaths due to COVID-19 to its 2020 statistics, according to state health data released Friday.
Vigo County had 9,391 cases of COVID-19 with 159 deaths. Those nine newly-reported deaths occurred from Dec. 11 through Dec. 30, and included eight people age 80 and older, and one person age 70 to 79.
Clay County was at 1,887 cases and 31 deaths. Parke County reported 1,175 cases and eight deaths. Vermillion County had 1,274 cases with 31 deaths. Sullivan County had 1,689 cases with 26 deaths. New deaths were added in Clay, Vermillion and Sullivan Counties.
The Indiana Department of Health today announced that 6,407 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at state and private laboratories. That brings to 517,773 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s dashboard.
A total of 8,016 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 106 from the previous day. Another 355 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by the state and occurred over multiple days.
To date, 2,649,964 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 2,636,695 on Thursday. A total of 5,730,043 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26.
To find testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
