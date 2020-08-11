A new death due to COVID-19 has been recorded in Vigo County, where the county health department today reports 716 cases and 11 deaths due to the novel coronavirus.

Twenty-five percent of Vigo County's cases are in the 20 to 29 age group, while 11 percent is in the 0 to 19 age group. About 53 percent of the cases are in women.

In the eight-county District 7 of west central Indiana, 71 new cases were reported as of midnight Tuesday according to the Indiana State Department of Health.

New cases were recorded in Vigo, Vermillion, Sullivan, Putnam, Owen and Greene counties, according to ISDH data.

Get breaking news delivered to you! Sign up for our newsletters to get the latest, breaking news.

ISDH today announced that 884 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at ISDH, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and private laboratories. That brings to 75,862 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s dashboard.

A total of 2,863 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 25 over the previous day. Another 206 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by ISDH and occurred over multiple days.

As of today, nearly 37 percent of ICU beds and nearly 82 percent of ventilators are available across the state.

To date, 861,655 tests for unique individuals have been reported to ISDH, up from 852,111 Monday.

ISDH will host four free testing sites today through Saturday:

To find ISDH testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.