Vigo County added 113 new cases of COVID-19 in the daily pandemic update from state health officials, while Clay County added 38 cases for a total of 1,156.
Parke County added 12 cases for a 541 total, Vermillion County added 17 cases for a 583 total, and Sullivan County added 11 cases for 866 total.
Vigo County’s total of 5,744 includes 74 deaths.
The majority of COVID-19 cases in west central Indiana are in the 20-29 age group, but the majority of deaths are occurring in those age 80 and older, state statistics show.
Today, Indiana Department of Health announced that 5,606 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at state and private laboratories. That brings to 300,913 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s dashboard.
A total of 5,067 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 27 from the previous day. Another 265 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by the state and occurred over multiple days.
To date, 2,090,728 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 2,072,690 on Sunday. A total of 3,939,645 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26.
The state Department of Health will offer free drive-thru testing from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday this week in Clay County at 911 Bonnie Geyne Miller Drive, Brazil. All drive-thru sites will be closed Thursday for the Thanksgiving holiday.
