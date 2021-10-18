After more than two hours of discussion and motions, the Vigo County Council in a 4-3 vote Monday approved a 4 percent across-the-board salary increase for county employees in 2022.
The measure also eliminates a sliding scale for elected officials, instead giving them each a 4 percent increase.
The County Council next month intends to discuss using about $2.1 million in federal CARES Act funds now in a line item in the county's general fund as a way to possibly fund an additional $1,000 or $1,500 single payment to all county employees before the end of this year.
County employees previously received a 3 percent raise in the county's 2021 budget and a 4 percent raise in the county's 2020 budget.
In some previous years, the council did not give wage increases.
Facing concerns over property tax caps, the county enacted a hiring freeze from 2008 to 2011. The county also froze wages in 2010 and 2011, but restored wage increases in 2012 with a 4.57 percent salary increase.
The council last week voted on a 2022 budget that included a 4.75 percent salary increase but said it would revisit the wage increase range this week.
The council's vote for a 4 percent wage increase for the coming year had all three members of the council's 2022 budget committee opposing. Those council members — R. Todd Thacker, Marie Theisz and Vicki Weger — had sought a budget with a 5 percent salary increase.
Those council members voting in favor of the 4 percent increase were Aaron Loudermilk, David Thompson, Brenda Wilson and Travis Norris.
Prior to the council's final vote Monday evening, Wilson attempted a motion to rescind the 2022 budget. She said it spends more than $4.9 million than the county receives in revenue.
County Auditor Jim Bramble previously told the council that Vigo County's operating balance — funds remaining outside budget needs — would approach $25 million next year, saying that number is high. He suggested the county reduce that, which would cover any budget excess.
Additionally, Bramble said many departments do not spend all of their budgets, especially for personnel, such as at the county jail.
Council Attorney Robert Effner told Wilson the County Council had already voted on the 2022 budget. While a member of the council can call for a motion to reconsider, that request must come from someone who voted on the prevailing side, or in this case in favor of the previously adopted budget.
As Wilson was the lone vote against the budget, Effner said she was not eligible to make such a request.
Wilson's motion then died for a lack of a second.
Norris then moved to reconsider the budget, and Wilson seconded.
That motion to reconsider passed 4-3 — with Loudermilk, Thompson, Wilson and Norris in favor.
Wilson then presented three pages of budget changes she sought in next year's budget.
After nearly two hours of discussion, Thacker moved the question be called, bringing about a vote on those proposed changes.
The council eventually voted 6-1 against reconsidering its previously passed budget. Wilson was the lone council member voting to reopen the budget.
Theisz then moved to reinstate the 2022 budget as initially discussed, with the council now discussing only wage increases. Thacker seconded, with that motion passing 5-2. Norris and Wilson were opposed.
Thompson then moved for the 4 percent across-the-board increase with no sliding scale for elected officials. Wilson seconded. That 4-percent raise passed four votes to three, with Loudermilk, Thompson, Wilson and Norris in favor.
In other business, the council unanimously approved a resolution to back the bid of HR Terre Haute LLC (Hard Rock) for the open Vigo County casino license.
The council noted Hard Rock intends to invest $190 million as part of its casino project, "creating approximately 650 union construction jobs, 750 permanent casino jobs and annually contribute $150 million in net new economic activity," according to the resolution.
