Vigo County Board of Commissioners on Monday said it will not mandate wearing masks in county government facilities.
"In Vigo County, we believe health decisions are best made by individuals, not national heath agencies," the commissioners said in a written statement signed by Commissioners Mike Morris, Chris Switzer and Brendan Kearns.
"Each individual should decide whether a mask provides them with the protection that they desire. In Vigo County, persons who wish to be vaccinated have plenty of (opportunities) to do so. Similarly, we respect the right of individuals to choose whether to wear a mask and whether to be vaccinated," commissioners said.
The commissioners said the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has called for mask wearing and for all children to wear masks in school.
"The new CDC guidelines reflect circumstances that exist in other places that are different from the conditions experienced in Terre Haute and Vigo County," commissioners said.
"We have lived with COVID-19 for several months and citizens have been provided with information regarding how to protect themselves from COVID-19 and are fully capable of making their own decisions. Although we understand that federal and state government agencies have a role to play in providing information to citizens regarding the pandemic, we do not support governmental mandates and orders regarding how individuals choose to move forward," commissioners said in the statement.
"We respect the authority of our local school boards and their citizen members to make decisions regarding the reentry of students to our schools, but (commissioners) continue to believe that parents are in the best position to make medical decisions for their children and that these parents' rights should be strongly considered as such decisions are made by our local school boards," commissioners said.
"We believe that given the amount of information available regarding COVID-19, our citizens can make intelligent decisions about what is best for them and their families," commissioners said in a written statement. "We will continue to do everything within our power to see that necessary services for testing and vaccination are made available to everyone in Vigo County."
