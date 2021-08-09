While the Vigo County Board of Commissioners on Monday announced it would not mandate masks in county facilities, county judges said face coverings will be required in the courthouse.
"In Vigo County, we believe health decisions are best made by individuals, not national heath agencies," Vigo commissioners said in a written statement signed by all three members of the board — Mike Morris, Chris Switzer and Brendan Kearns.
"Each individual should decide whether a mask provides them with the protection that they desire. In Vigo County, persons who wish to be vaccinated have plenty of (opportunities) to do so. Similarly, we respect the right of individuals to choose whether to wear a mask and whether to be vaccinated," commissioners said.
The commissioners continued, "The new CDC guidelines reflect circumstances that exist in other places that are different from the conditions experienced in Terre Haute and Vigo County.
"We have lived with COVID-19 for several months and citizens have been provided with information regarding how to protect themselves from COVID-19 and are fully capable of making their own decisions," the commissioners wrote.
The judges, however, ordered that all people entering any public space in the Vigo County Courthouse, Title IV-D Court or juvenile court wear face coverings, regardless of vaccination status.
The judicial order also:
• Requires social distancing of at least six feet from others whenever possible.
• Covers anyone summoned for jury service.
• Allows each presiding judge to set rules and requirements for his or her courtroom.
• Says all people entering the courthouses will be asked screening questions, and those without face coverings will be offered a mask.
• Says anyone who refuses to wear a face covering or indicating symptoms or exposure to COVID-19 will be denied access.
Anyone who violates the order may be held in contempt of court, cited and expelled.
Historically, the county commissioners have ceded control of the courthouse and other judicial spaces — such as the juvenile center near the courthouse annex — to the judges.
At the school district
In their statement, the commissioners also said, "We respect the authority of our local school boards and their citizen members to make decisions regarding the reentry of students to our schools, but (commissioners) continue to believe that parents are in the best position to make medical decisions for their children and that these parents' rights should be strongly considered as such decisions are made by our local school boards."
The Vigo County School Corp. is set to continue its discussions on masks for students tonight.
Jacki Lower, president of the school board, said she was surprised by the commissioners' statement and "anxious to hear what other statements are from the medical authorities."
Lower said she thinks the statement from the commissioners could make the job of the school board more difficult.
"I do believe in the separation of responsibilities there," Lower said. "I don't think they would expect a recommendation from us regarding any decisions they had to make. I appreciate their input, but we'll make our own decision."
Superintendent Rob Haworth said Monday he had been in COVID-19 meetings all day.
"I will take a look at it and share it with the (school) board, but that is an approach that they (commissioners) have taken and they have every right to make that statement if that is what the believe," Haworth said.
"We (at the school district) talk COVID almost every day and have all summer to the point to where we could get away from masking, but we will talk about that" at the Monday night meeting, he said.
The health experts
"I think it is always appropriate to follow the current CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) guidelines and to my knowledge, they are not mandating masks at this time," said Dr. James Turner, president of the Vigo County Board of Health.
The CDC last week recommended that people vaccinated against COVID-19 resume wearing masks in schools and in public indoor spaces in parts of the country where the virus is surging.
"I think it is good to follow one standard nationally recognized guideline and let that be our model to follow," Turner said. "And I think the safest thing in Indiana is that we are fortunate to have an excellent state health commissioner in Dr. Kris Box, who is actually a Terre Haute native. I will follow her guidelines and recommendations for the state of Indiana."
Turner said people are still learning about the pandemic, the worse in 100 years, adding "there was no discussion about a variant a year and half ago, even though we all know that viruses mutate and adapt. I think we just have to be diligent and follow the science ... and there will probably be more changes as we go on as we are in unchartered waters."
Turner continue, "We certainly have done a good job of putting out information but the most important thing about the vaccine right now it is keeps you out of the hospital.
"Statewide and nationwide statistics are very clear. If you get vaccinated, even if you have a break through infection you do not end up in the hospital. It is literally 1 percent of the people who have been vaccinated end up in the hospital," Turner said.
The CDC lists Vigo County as a red-colored county, meaning it is a county with “high transmission." That means the county is an area that has seen more than 100 cases per 100,000 population over a 7-day period. According to the CDC’s latest map, 72.48% of all U.S. counties are in the red or high risk category.
The CDC lists Vigo County in the red with 163.49 cases per 100,000 over a 7-day period.
In its system, the Indiana State Department of Health lists Vigo County, as of Aug. 2, as "yellow," which is the second-lowest listing. ISDH puts the county is an area with 10 to 99 cases per 100,000 people.
However, the available county metrics map is updated each Wednesday at noon and reflects data through the previous Sunday. The rating is likely to change by mid week based upon CDC measurements.
