Vigo County commissioners are asking the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for a 30-day extension in the public comment period regarding permit requests for underground injection wells for carbon dioxide in West Terre Haute and Vermillion County.
The text of the letter, sent Monday and shared by commissioners, says:
"The Vigo County Board of Commissioners are asking for a 30-day extension for public comments regarding Wabash Carbon Services, Class VI UIC injection wells. We believe this will allow Wabash Valley Carbon Services LLC sufficient time to address valid concerns from the community across northeast Vigo County."
The project has generated considerable public interest, including well attended public forums such as:
- The EPA-run hearing Aug. 10 on the Indiana State University campus;
- An Aug. 14 meeting at Universal Town Hall with U.S. Sen. Mike Braun's staff members;
- At the Aug. 15 Vigo County commissioners' meeting;
- At a public meeting Aug. 16 presented by Wabash Valley Resources — Wabash Valley Carbon Services' parent company — in Vermillion County.
Wabash Valley Resources is hosting another public meeting from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 22, at Fayette Elementary School, 9400 N. Beech Place, in Vigo County.
Others also have called for an extension of the public comment period, among them state Rep. Tonya Pfaff, D-Terre Haute, who wrote that "the risks and rewards of carbon sequestration were never adequately explained to the hundreds of residents whose lives and property might be affected."
Initially, the U.S. EPA public comment period was to end Aug. 11, the day after the EPA public hearing at ISU. Then the federal agency extended the deadline to 5 p.m. today, Monday Aug. 21.
The permits would allow the company to operate two injection wells for carbon dioxide produced at facilities in West Terre Haute. The project is part of a carbon sequestration pilot program authorized by the General Assembly this past legislative session.
Wabash Valley Resources will produce anhydrous ammonia for fertilizer. Anhydrous ammonia is widely used as a nitrogen fertilizer for agricultural crops such as corn and wheat.
Wabash Valley Resources was established in 2016 to acquire the SG Solutions gasification plant in West Terre Haute. WVR plans to convert the site to a anhydrous ammonia production facility using carbon capture and sequestration technology.
WVR says it will produce hydrogen and then ammonia. It first uses environmental waste (petcoke) and renewable feedstock in a chemical process to produce hydrogen and carbon dioxide. It is at this point that the carbon dioxide is captured and stored.
The hydrogen product then undergoes a second chemical process in an adjacent facility, where is it combined with nitrogen to produce ammonia.
The company hopes to have its production facilities up and running in 2026.
