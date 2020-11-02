More than 300 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the Wabash Valley in recent days.

Vigo County saw more than 100 cases since Friday, according to statistics released today by the Indiana Department of Health.

Get breaking news delivered to you! Sign up for our newsletters to get the latest, breaking news.

Today, Vigo County has 3,120 cases and 49 deaths, according to state health officials.

During the weekend, Vigo County's statistics were updated by the state to show five new deaths attributed to COVID-19 for a total of 48 deaths. The 49th death was added today.

Clay County statistics were updated with three deaths during the weekend – the 10th occurred Saturday -- and the 11th was reported today. Demographics of those Clay County deaths show five were women and six were men, and all 11 deaths occurred in people age 60 and older. Six of the deaths were in age range 80 and older.

District 7 of west central Indiana -- which includes Greene, Owen, Putnam, Vigo, Clay, Parke, Vermillion and Sullivan counties – has reported a total of 135 deaths and 6,428 cases due to COVID-19.

The Indiana Department of Health today announced that 3,080 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at state and private laboratories. That brings to 185,185 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s dashboard.

A total of 4,150 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 26 from the previous day. Another 240 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by the state and occurred over multiple days.

To date, 1,722,842 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 1,709,944 on Sunday. A total of 2,970,330 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26.

To find testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.