The Vigo County Election Board on Wednesday modified its vote center plan to include larger venues that better allow social distancing for in-person absentee voting and in-person voting on primary election day - June 2.
The board also adopted policies to safeguard voters and workers, using masks and gloves. Additionally, the election board encouraged people to vote absentee ballot by mail.
With a concern that tabulation could be slowed due to the safeguards and mail-in ballots, the board passed a resolution adopting a tabulation policy for the primary that the election board will go into recess at 10:30 p.m. on election day if 75 percent of the ballots cast have not been tabulated. The board would reconvene at 8 a.m. June 3 to complete the primary ballot count.
Board President Kara Anderson, conducting the meeting via Facebook live, said the new vote center plan includes larger facilities that would not normally be available except during the COVID-19 pandemic. Those buildings are school buildings, now emptied of students who are finishing the school year with remote learning.
The board had previously moved all voting out of public schools for concern of registered sex offenders coming in contact with students.
The vote centers for the primary election only -- with a further review to be made by the Election Board prior to the November general election -- are:
• Haute City Center (former Honey Creek Mall), 3401 S. U.S. 41.
• IBEW No. 725, 5675 E. Hulman Drive.
• Terre Haute South Vigo High School gym, 3737 S. Seventh St.
• Terre Haute North Vigo High School gym, 3434 Maple Avenue.
• West Vigo Middle School gym, 4750 W. Sarah Myers Drive, West Terre Haute.
• Vigo County Solid Waste Management Office, 3230 E. Haythorne Ave.
• The Meadows Banquet Center at The Meadows shopping center, at 2800 Poplar St.
• The Vigo County Annex, 147 Oak St. (First and Oak streets).
"Over half of these you can use public transportation to get to these buildings, so we are trying folks to get out and not be afraid. You will be safe, and we have tried to make it convenient," Anderson said.
In-person absentee ballot voting will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. May 26 to May 30 for all centers except the Vigo County Annex. There is no voting on Sunday. The annex will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 26 to May 30 and will be the only site open on June 1, from 8 a.m. to noon.
All of the vote center sites will be open 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. June 2 election.
The Election Board adopted safety procedures that require voters maintain a distance of six feet apart while in line and while in a vote center. Poll workers are to ensure that social distancing is being followed.
Voters must use a stylus and may not touch a voting screen. The stylus will be cleaned after each voter.
Poll workers will wear masks and gloves will be available.
Tables and door handles at each voter center will be cleaned every two hours. Voters will have access to hand sanitizer after voting.
Additionally, the election board voted to increase its staffing, in some sites doubling staff, as voting is being done in larger buildings, such as the mall and schools.
