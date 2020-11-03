Vigo County election results likely will be in tonight, but the Vigo County Election Board has reserved the option to stop counting tonight and resume in the morning.

In May, the election board said it reserved the right to recess the tabulation at 10:30 p.m. if 75% of the ballots were not tabulated and to resume tabulation at 8 a.m. Wednesday.

It re-affirmed that position at a meeting at 8:30 a.m. today.

Still, the county might finish tonight, says one election board member.

"We have all agreed we're going to stick it out longer (past 10:30 p.m.) if we're pretty sure we're going to get it done," John Kessler II, Democratic member of the election board, said this evening.

"I can't imagine we're going to have to leave at 10:30 and come back at 8 o'clock," he said. "Unless something weird happens, I'd say we're going to get them counted tonight."

Kessler said the board had 15 teams of two people each that began at 6 a.m. today opening the envelopes for 5,893 mail-in and 28,606 in-person early absentee ballots.

At 6:01 p.m., those ballots could begin going into scanning machines for tabulation.