People age 30 to 39 are the largest group of positive COVID-19 cases in Vigo County, according to statistics released today by the Indiana State Department of Health.
Of the 182 positive cases, including 8 deaths, reported for Vigo County by ISDH, about 24 percent are in the 30 to 39 age group, while 19 percent are in the 40 to 49 age group, and 16.5 percent are in the 50 to 59 age group.
Statewide, Hoosiers ages 40 to 59 comprise a majority of the positive COVID-19 cases, while the 30 to 39 age group makes up only 16 percent of the state's cases.
Of the state's deaths from COVID-19, 51 percent are for those age 80 and older.
Vigo County has four new COVID-19 cases in the data released today by ISDH.
In a post on its Facebook Page, the Vigo County Health Department said, “We are noticing a lot of small pockets popping up from social/religious gatherings and employees who are not masking or social distancing.”
No details were given on where those pockets are located. The public is encouraged to continue wearing face masks and washing hands to prevent spread of the coronavirus.
Among the eight counties comprising District 7 in west central Indiana, only Vigo County reported new cases today. Vermillion County is at 10 cases. Parke County has 18 cases. Sullivan County has 37 cases with one death. Clay County has 53 cases with one death. Putnam County is at 142 cases with seven deaths. Greene County is at 172 cases with 24 deaths. Owen County has 34 cases with one death.
In the District 7 statistics, the largest demographic group is the 19 percent of the positive cases in the 30-39 age group. Meanwhile, 56.5 percent of the deaths are in the age 80 and older group.
ISDH today announced that 533 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at ISDH, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and private laboratories. That brings to 36,578 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s total.
Intensive care unit and ventilator capacity remains steady. As of today, nearly 37 percent of ICU beds and 83 percent of ventilators are available.
A total of 2,078 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 27 over the previous day. Another 180 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by ISDH and occurred over multiple days.
To date, 291,638 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 285,234 on Thursday, following corrections to remove duplications.
Hoosiers who have symptoms of COVID-19 and those who have been exposed and need a test to return to work are encouraged to visit a state-sponsored testing site for free testing. Individuals without symptoms who are at high risk because they are over age 65, have diabetes, obesity, high blood pressure or another underlying condition, as well as those who are pregnant, live with a high-risk individual or are a member of a minority population that is at greater risk for severe illness, also are encouraged to get tested.
To find testing locations, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link. More than 200 locations are available around the state.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.