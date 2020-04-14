Vigo County Health Department has added one new confirmed case of COVID-19 on Tuesday to bring to 40 the number of local active cases identified.
No other county surrounding Vigo saw an increase in number of cases. Vigo County has experienced three deaths due to the novel coronavirus.
At noon, the Indiana State Department of Health announced 313 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at ISDH, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and private laboratories. That brings to 8,527 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s total.
A total of 387 Hoosiers have died to date, with 37 new deaths added to that total since Monday. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by ISDH and occurred over multiple days.
To date, 46,017 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 44,539 on Monday.
The state's website at coronavirus.in.gov now shows data on ICU beds and ventilators used in the treatment of hospitalized patients.
The state has 2,926 ventilators, with 75 percent of those available for use. About 15 percent are being used for COVID-19 patients.
The state also has 2,960 ICU beds, with 46 percent of those available. About 25 percent of the ICU beds are in use for COVID-19 patients.
The data also shows that 60 percent of the deaths have occurred in men, while 88 percent of deaths in men and women occur in those age 60 and older. Those age 80 and older represent 38 percent of the deaths.
In Tuesday's data, Marion County had the most new cases, at 50. Other counties with more than 10 new cases were Allen (11), Boone (21), Clark (14), Decatur (24), Elkhart (14), Hendricks (19), Lake (30) and St. Joseph (42). The Lake County totals include results from East Chicago and Gary, which have their own health departments.
The complete list of counties with cases is included in the ISDH COVID-19 dashboard at coronavirus.in.gov. Cases are listed by county of residence. Private lab reporting may be delayed and will be reflected in the map and count when results are received at ISDH. The dashboard will be updated at noon each day.
