Positive cases of COVID-19 surged to 332 in Vigo County as 15 new cases have been identified, according to the daily update from the Indiana State Department of Health.

Vigo County is at 332 cases as of Wednesday night. That's 15 addition cases from Tuesday, according to ISDH data.

The Vigo County Health Department reported 321 cases as of Wednesday afternoon, with 10 Vigo County deaths attributed to COVID-19.

The eight-county District 7 of west central Indiana added 33 new cases to reach 1,010 confirmed cases. In addition to the 15 in Vigo County, new cases were added in Clay (3), Sullivan (1), Owen (5), Putnam (1) and Greene (8).

ISDH today announced that 954 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at ISDH, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and private laboratories. That brings to 59,602 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus.

Get breaking news delivered to you! Sign up for our newsletters to get the latest, breaking news.

A total of 2,683 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 17 over the previous day. Another 197 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by ISDH and occurred over multiple days.

To date, 666,283 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 654,413 on Wednesday.

To find other testing locations around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.go vand click on the COVID-19 testing information link.