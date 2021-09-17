A vigil will be conducted Saturday at Indiana State University celebrating the life of Dylan McConkey, an Illinois freshman who died on campus Aug. 22.
The freshman from Peotone, Illinois, south of Chicago, was majoring in computer science.
The vigil is sponsored by the Student Government Association and Residence Hall Association.
Family, friends and the student groups are inviting the campus community to gather for the celebration of life honoring McConkey and the impact he made on ISU.
The vigil will be at 3 p.m. in the Cromwell Hall Courtyard. In case of inclement weather, the vigil will be conducted in the Sycamore Dining Hall, accessed through the Cromwell/Blumberg lobby, according to ISU.
A cause of death has not yet been released by the Vigo County Coroner's office, which is awaiting completion of an autopsy investigation, including a toxicology report.
Roommates found McConkey on Aug. 22 at Cromwell Hall, according to ISU police, who responded that afternoon. ISU police are the lead investigating agency; the Terre Haute Police Department assisted with crime scene technicians.
No further details have been released.
