A Sister of Providence was among 70 Catholic sisters, clergy and parishioners arrested today in the nation's capitol during a protest of the Trump administration’s immigration policies and its treatment of migrants.
Sister Barbara Battista was among those arrested, said Diane Weidenbenner, director of marketing and communications with the Sisters of Providence in Terre Haute.
"She is our justice promoter," said Weidenbenner.
Capital police officers are dismantling the human cross these Catholics made with their bodies on the Russell Rotunda floor during today’s #CatholicDayOfAction. On their chests are photographs of migrant children who have died in recent months while in federal custody. #DC pic.twitter.com/RpYGB55IUA— Marissa J. Lang (@Marissa_Jae) July 18, 2019
Those arrested at Russell Senate Office Building by Capitol Police were charged with “crowding, obstructing or incommoding,” according to the Washington Post.
Other Sisters or Providence and associates also went to Washington to participate in the day of action.
"They are standing up for the plight of immigrants and their families," Weidenbenner said.
According to the Washington Post, the protesters, who gathered in prayer on the U.S. Capitol lawn before entering the Russell Building, carried photographs of migrant children who have died in federal custody.
As five demonstrators lay on the floor of the Russell building’s rotunda to make the shape of the cross, the group recited the children's names:
“Darlyn,” the group chanted in unison. “Jakelin. Felipe. Juan. Wilmer. Carlos.”
Battista was one of those on the floor forming the shape of the cross. Video of the protest and arrests can be found on social media.
In conjunction with the protest in Washington, "We had our own prayer service here [in Terre Haute]," Weidenbenner said.
The Sisters of Providence, on their Facebook page, posted earlier today:
"Sister Barbara Battista, along with over 70 Catholic and other faith leaders, is risking arrest in an act of civil disobedience to bring attention to inhumane conditions, especially for children, in migrant detention centers.
"The plight of children and families forced from their homelands, risking death in the desert and imprisonment in horrific conditions upon entry to the United States seeking refuge, demands action," according to the Sisters of Providence Facebook page.
Battista is quoted as saying, “I can’t just sit by and watch such cruel and inhumane treatment of children at our border. They cry out for justice, and here’s my part to try to make a difference.”
The Sisters of Providence Facebook statement also says, "In her ministry as justice promoter, Sister Barbara is supported by the other members of the congregation, who are with her in DC as part of her support team, working on the border with people caught in the migration system, and hosting prayer vigils at St. Mary-of-the-Woods and in other local communities. "
The demonstration today, which drew hundreds to Washington, was organized by a coalition of more than 15 Catholic groups, including the Sisters of Mercy, Faith in Action and the Leadership Conference of Women Religious, according to the Post.
