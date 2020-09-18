UPDATE: 5 arrested on minor drug charges in connection to Friday shooting death
Five people have been arrested on misdemeanor drug charges in connection with a fatal shooting of an Indiana State University student early Friday in the 300 block of South Sixth Street south of the ISU campus.
Terre Haute Police announced the five arrests Friday afternoon, even as they continued to investigate the gunfire that killed 18-year-old Valentina Delva of Indianapolis as she rode in the front passenger seat of a car leaving the party.
Arrested on charges of possession of marijuana and maintaining a common nuisance are Duane Cobb, 21; Monquel Bates, 20; Markia McCutchen, 19; Eudrice Leflore, 20; and Carlton Gray, 21; all of Indianapolis. ISU officials confirmed all five defendants were enrolled at ISU at the time of their arrest.
Cobb, Leflore and Gray each also face a charge of dealing marijuana.
THPD Chief Shawn Keen said Friday afternoon police continue to interview people who were at the party when gunfire erupted around 1:55 a.m.
Witnesses said as many as 100 people were at the party at an apartment house when the gunfire occurred. When police arrived at the scene, however, only about 20 people remained at the scene. One of those 20 people had a gunshot wound that was not life threatening.
Keen said it is important for people who were at the party to contact police to give statements about the shooting.
Anyone with information about the shooting should call police at 812-244-2634.
UPDATE: Identify of student released in Friday shooting
An 18-year-old Indiana State University student died of a gunshot wound early today after gunfire erupted at a large house party in the 300 block of South Sixth Street.
Valentina Delva of Indianapolis was pronounced dead soon after the 1:55 a.m. shooting, Chief Shawn Keen said.
Indiana State University freshman Valentina Delva, 18, of Indianapolis, died of a gunshot wound after attending a large house party off campus. Police hope those attending party will cooperate with investigation.— TribStarLisa (@TribStarLisa) September 18, 2020
Delva was a front seat passenger in a car being driven from the scene when she was struck by gunfire, Keen said.
Two males at the party also sustained gunshot wounds. One of those men was located still at the house where the party occurred. Another male was located at Union Hospital where he went for treatment.
Keen said details of the incident are not being released due to the ongoing investigation. It is believed about 50 to 100 people were at the party when the shooting occurred. Only about 20 people remained at the scene, a few blocks south of the ISU campus, when police arrived.
Anyone with information is asked to call police.
UPDATE: Shooting leaves 1 dead, 2 injured overnight
Police continue to investigate at the scene of an overnight shooting In Terre Haute that left one person dead and two others injured.
Crime scene tape surrounds a two-story apartment house and adjacent parking lot in the 300 block of South Sixth Street, just a few blocks south of the Indiana State University campus.
More than 50 crime scene evidence markers had been placed in the street and parking lot, indicating a hail of gunfire rang out early today in connection with what police have called a “college house party.”
Working a shooting that occurred between 130-2:00 this morning. It appears to have stemmed from a college house party. Unfortunately 1 victim is deceased and 2 others are being treated at a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries. Anyone with info...please call pd— Sgt. Ryan Adamson (@THPDPIO) September 18, 2020
Indiana State University issued a news release this morning, which says: “Indiana State University is saddened to report that earlier this morning, an off campus shooting incident occurred in the vicinity of 6th and Poplar Streets involving students from ISU. One person was killed and two others suffered non-life threatening injuries.
The Terre Haute Police Department is leading the investigation of the incident and the area continues to be an active crime scene. Police have not released the identity of the victim. ISU Police are actively working in cooperation with the Terre Haute Police Department with the investigation. The ISU campus was not part of the incident.
“During this anxious time for members of our campus community, counseling services are available. As some students are grieving, the university asks faculty for their understanding and flexibility.
”The university will provide additional comment as details become available from the THPD’s investigation. In the meantime, our thoughts are with those individuals involved with this tragic incident and their loved ones.“
No other information has been released by police at this time.
Original post: 6:34 a.m. Friday, Sept. 18, 2020
One person is dead and two others were injured in an early morning shooting in downtown Terre Haute.
Indiana State University Police issued an alert reporting the off-campus shooting in the area of Sixth and Poplar streets.
City Police Sgt. Ryan Adamson said the shooting occurred between 1:30 and 2:20 a.m. today.
“It appears to have stemmed from a college house party,” Adamson wrote in a Twitter post. “Unfortunately one victim is deceased and two others are being treated at a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries.”
Adamson asks anyone with information about the shooting to call police at 812-244-2634.
The public was asked to avoid the area as the investigation continued.
Indiana State University issued the following statement in response to the shooting:
"Indiana State University is saddened to report that earlier this morning, an off campus shooting incident occurred in the vicinity of 6th and Poplar Streets involving students from ISU. One person was killed and two others suffered non-life threatening injuries.
"The Terre Haute Police Department is leading the investigation of the incident and the area continues to be an active crime scene. Police have not released the identity of the victim. ISU Police are actively working in cooperation with the Terre Haute Police Department with the investigation. The ISU campus was not part of the incident.
"During this anxious time for members of our campus community, counseling services are available. As some students are grieving, the university asks faculty for their understanding and flexibility."
"The university will provide additional comment as details become available from the THPD’s investigation. In the meantime, our thoughts are with those individuals involved with this tragic incident and their loved ones."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.