If you heard a big boom or felt the ground shake north of Terre Haute this morning, that was Duke Energy bringing down its former Wabash River Generating Station.

Rick Burger of Duke Energy said the company notified community leaders of this morning's implosion. However, he said Duke did not publicize the event because it did not want to encourage a gathering given the social distancing guidelines in place because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company plans a press conference at noon.

The former coal-fired power plant is located about 5 miles north of Terre Haute off Bolton Road between the Wabash River and and Indiana 63.

The generating station operated from 1953 to 2016. Designed to last 40 years, the Wabash River Generating Station produced electricity for 63 years, producing 220 million megawatt hours over its lifetime.

Its closing was part of a 2013 settlement with the Sierra Club, Citizens Action Coalition, Save the Valley and Valley Watch over issues with air permits at Duke Energy’s Edwardsport power plant.

Get breaking news delivered to you! Sign up for our newsletters to get the latest, breaking news.

The 1950s-vintage power units were also too costly to upgrade with new pollution controls to meet environmental regulations for sulfur dioxide, nitrogen oxides and mercury emissions. The power plant would burn 7,000 tons of coal a day during peak hours, requiring 70 train cars full of coal.

Removal of coal on site and oil from equipment started in April 2016. Demolition and asbestos removal started in September 2017. A 452-foot tall chimney was imploded in January 2018.

This story will be updated.