The Terre Haute City Council voted 6 to 3 Thursday in favor of rezoning just more than 22 acres at 500 W. Honey Creek Drive for a new Vigo County jail.
Council members Amy Auler, George Azar, Curtis DeBaun IV, Earl Elliott, Don Morris and Karrum Nasser voted in favor of the rezoning. Council members Martha Crossen, Neil Garrison and Todd Nation voted against the rezoning.
And while many in attendance argued for what they say would be a more cost-effective alternative to the current jail plan — a multi-story jail on the Vigo government campus in downtown Terre Haute — City Council members were not being asked to evaluate the size, cost or any other facet of the project.
They were tasked with deciding only whether rezoning the property as a penitentiary district, or P-1, was an appropriate use of the land.
With the rezoning approved, Vigo Commissioners can move forward with purchasing the property and eventual construction.
The Commissioners have planned, and the Vigo County Council has funded, the building of a 140,000 square feet, 501-bed jail.
The county’s consultants estimate a $60 million construction cost requiring an annual debt service of more than $5.62 million.
Annual operating and utility costs for a new Vigo County Jail are estimated to cost more than $6.89 million, an increase of more than $2.56 million over the current jail’s costs.
The need for a new jail was borne of a 2016 class-action lawsuit arguing unconstitutional conditions and that jail population regularly exceeded a 268-inmate cap set in a consent decree issued in 2008.
County officials agreed the current jail and its conditions were insufficient and began planning for a new jail.
The overall and operating costs for the proposed jail have long been a point of contention for members of Citizens for Better Government in Vigo County. Speaking for the group at Thursday's meeting, Liz Brown presented a petition with more than 1,000 signatures of people supporting construction of a new jail near the current one.
The citizens group opposes a jail proposed for 500 W. Honey Creek Drive, arguing the county can save millions by building on the current city/county government campus off First and Cherry streets in Terre Haute.
Fellow Better Government member Andre Kummerow presented to the City Council the results of Facebook poll that asked respondents, “Do you support a less expensive jail at the Courthouse?”
Kummerow said more than 1,300 respondents voted in favor of the idea, while 158 voted against it. Kummerow said City Council members should consider the will of those voters and the many more they likely represent.
“We do have experts that should provide input, but I do propose that the community is also a stakeholder in this,” Kummerow said. “And the community has spoken very loudly and clearly on where they want to see this jail and what the location should be.”
But the petition to the City Council to rezone the Honey Creek Drive property rebuts that claim, saying building out is better long term than building up.
“While opinions around the country no doubt vary, those architects whom the County’s executives have consulted note the prevailing current jail construction trend is to push out instead of up and favors single level facilities from both a staffing cost and security perspective,” the petition for rezoning states.
Vigo County attorney Michael Wright said much the same to the council, saying the current plan on the proposed site is the best, most efficient option for the county.
“We need a single level, efficient facility that has all the space one needs to effectively help render assistance to those with mental health struggles,” Wright said. “It has been a cornerstone of the design since the outset.”
Terre Haute Police Chief Shawn Keen spent near 30 minutes addressing concerns that an offsite jail is a detriment to the daily operations of his department.
Keen said proposed jail site wouldn’t change department operations to any great degree, as both the proposed site and current jail are on western edge of city and in a primary patrol district that regularly sees some of the highest number of arrests.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.