Indiana State Police have identified the two people killed and others involved in the fatal Interstate 70 crash in Clay County on Friday.
Dolores C. Soroa, 67, of West Miami, Florida, and Anelis Nora Herrera Perez, 70, Cuba, were killed after the vehicle they were traveling in was rear ended by a semi near I-70 mile-marker 20.
Preliminary investigation by state police found a semi was disabled alongside eastbound I-70 near the 21 mile marker. Traffic was slowing as drivers passed the disabled semi, according to a news release from ISP Sgt. Matt Ames.
Police said Serge Marquis, 54, of Quebec, failed to recognize traffic was slowing and hit Soroa's SUV in the rear, forcing the passenger vehicle into the median.
Marquis’ semi tractor-trailer continued eastbound striking a second vehicle, a fifth-wheel pickup pulling a trailer, driven by Christian Birch, 40, of Trafalgar, Indiana.
Police said a ramp from the fifth-wheel trailer was dislodged due to the collision. A second semi driven by Nishant Nair Ajax, 40, of Ontario, could not avoid the dislodged ramp, running over it, disabling the semi.
Police said the investigation is ongoing, but do not believe drugs or alcohol were a factor. Ames said the investigation will be turned over to the Clay County Prosecutor’s Office for review.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.