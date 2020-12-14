A Terre Haute man arrested in the Saturday shooting death of his girlfriend had a history of violent behavior involving the woman, including a November conviction of domestic battery against her.

Steven Rickard, 33, now faces preliminary charges of reckless homicide, possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, and pointing a firearm.

Dead is Kristen Gregg, 27, of Terre Haute.

According to a probable cause affidavit filed today in Vigo Superior Court 3, Rickard also faces a charge of possession of methamphetamine, stemming from a search of his home following the shooting.

Rickard told police he was showing the gun to some people because he was trying to sell it. Rickard said the gun went off, striking Gregg, who was in a bedroom of Rickard's home at 1434 Grand Ave..

Gregg was pronounced dead of a gunshot wound to the chest at Union Hospital.

In the domestic violence case, Rickard was placed on probation for four years after being found guilty of intimidation and domestic battery resulting in serious bodily injury.

Richard appeared via video this morning in Vigo Superior Court 3, where Judge Sarah Mullican set his bond at $100,000 cash only. She set an initial hearing for Thursday.