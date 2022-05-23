The Vigo County coroner's office has identified the person killed in Friday's accident on Interstate 70 near the two-mile marker.
The victim has been identified as Grady Thomas Bradford, 51 of Las Vegas, according to Indiana State Police.
Family has been notified and the investigation continues.
The single-vehicle accident took place about 6:55 p.m. Friday near the eastbound two-mile marker.
A preliminary investigation revealed that a 2015 Dodge pickup truck was traveling east when it left the road for an undetermined reason, ISP said.
The truck ran off the south side of the highway and struck a large tree. The impact caused fatal injuries to the driver. There were no passengers.
Drugs and alcohol are not believed to be factors.
Assisting agencies included Vigo County Sheriff’s Office, Trans Care, Sugar Creek Volunteer Fire Department, Vigo County Coroner’s Office and Peffley and Hinshaw Wrecker Service.
