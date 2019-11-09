The Vigo County coroner has identified the victim in Friday's shooting death at 64 Heritage Drive on Terre Haute’s east side.
Evan Pershing, 26, of Terre Haute, died of multiple gunshot wounds to the chest in a manner consistent with homicide, said Coroner Dr. Susan Amos.
Police have identified the suspect as Durand Martez Randall, 36, of Terre Haute. Preliminary charges include murder and aggravated battery, said Police Chief Shawn Keen.
A second male also was shot and was treated at Regional Hospital. He was shot in a hand and a leg, and his injuries are not considered life threatening, police said.
Police were originally called to Terre Haute Regional Hospital on a report of a shooting victim being treated and learned they should go to the residence on Heritage.
There, officers from the special response team entered the home about 8:30 a.m. and disarmed the suspect, Keen said.
Three small children were in the home and were removed. They have been returned to family, police said.
Police obtained a search warrant and are continuing to investigate.
