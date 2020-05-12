While the need for blood donations decreased in recent weeks as hospitals focused on the treatment of COVID-19 patients, the need for blood has quickly shifted as hospitals resume surgeries and anticipate trauma cases to increase as stay-at-home orders are relaxed.
Versiti Blood Center of Indiana is asking Hoosiers statewide to donate blood.
A donor center is located at 2021 S. Third St. in Terre Haute.
“The need is immediate,” said Versiti Vice President Dr. Dan Waxman. “These are extraordinary times and there has been a lot of uncertainty because of coronavirus. When dozens of blood drives were canceled in March and April because of the virus, we saw tremendous community outpouring at our donor centers. The need for blood donations has now spiked again.”
Versiti says it has a a high need for donations of O-negative blood, the universal blood type often used in trauma situations.
To ensure ongoing donor safety, Versiti requires all employees and donors to wear cloth face coverings during their appointment. Donors are asked to bring their own face mask or covering if they have one. Social distancing is being practiced. The temperature of each potential donor and all employees is being taken. Also, Versiti has implemented increased cleaning and disinfecting procedures.
Donating blood takes about an hour. Anyone age 17 or older in good health who meets eligibility requirements is encouraged to give. Parental consent is required for donors age 16 to donate. Donors should bring a photo ID that includes birth date.
Appointments are encouraged. Walk-in donors are welcome but may experience wait times.
To schedule an appointment to donate, call 317-916-5150 or visit Versiti online at http://www.versiti.org/Indiana.
More than 90,000 Indiana residents each year give blood through Versiti Blood Center of Indiana, formerly Indiana Blood Center, a non-profit organization founded in 1952.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.