A death investigation is underway in Vermillion County following the New Year's Day death of a Clinton man.
Police in Vermillion County found Samual Greene, 30, dead at 3:30 a.m. Friday in his Clinton apartment, according to a news release from Vermillion Sheriff Mike Phelps.
An autopsy is scheduled for Saturday.
During the investigation police found that Sabrina Dailey, 26, of rural Clinton, had been with Greene at the time of his death and failed to call 911 for help after Greene became unresponsive.
Police said Dailey did contact a friend of Greene's, who went to the apartment, called 911 and initiated life-saving measures.
Police later found Dailey at her residence on Indiana State Road 163 where she told police that she had bought heroin and that she and Greene used it.
During a search of Dailey, police said they found a small amount of heroin on her person and several items of drug paraphernalia in her residence.
Dailey is currently being held at the Vermillion County Jail on a $10,000.00 bond with 10% allowed.
