Vermillion County today reported its first death attributable to COVID-19.
The county health department today issued a news release saying a man over the age of 70 and hospitalized locally as a COVID-19 patient had died on Monday.
No further information about that man's case will be released due to privacy laws, the health department said.
As of this afternoon, the state of Indiana has reported 126,946 cases of COVID-19 infection and a total of 3,484 confirmed deaths attributable to the virus. Another 227 probable deaths have been reported based on diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.
To find testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.