Vermillion County Department of Health announced today the county's first positive case of COVID-19 infection.
The health department said it is working closely with the local and state officials to ensure contacts of the patient are identified and monitored and that all infection control protocols are followed.
No identifying information was released.
The case is the first for Vermillion, but one of a growing number in the state. Friday morning the Indiana State Department of Health announced 338 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the state's total to 981.
The state health department has also now attributed 24 deaths to the virus, up from 17.
