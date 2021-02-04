Vermillion County added one new COVID-19 death in today's update from state health officials.
Across the state, death counts were updated to include 1,507 historical deaths identified statewide through an audit of 2020 totals. The audit added 65 deaths to west central Indiana's District 7, including 26 previously uncounted COVID-19 deaths in Vigo County, for a total of 523 deaths in the eight-county district.
The new totals for COVID-19 deaths in District 7 counties are Vigo County 215, Clay County 42 (10 added), Parke County 13 (three added), Vermillion County 39 (two added), Sullivan County 37 (four added), Putnam County 57 (three added0, Owen County 48 (10 added) and Greene County 72 (seven added).
In case counts, Vigo County added 26 for a total of 11,118, and Putnam county added 25 for a total of 3,093. Other counties in District 7 added 10 or fewer new cases.
The Indiana Department of Health today announced that 2,403 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at state and private laboratories. That brings to 633,690 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s dashboard.
A total of 11,231 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19. The total includes 37 newly reported deaths..
Another 406 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.
To date, 2,983,026 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 2,973,618 on Wednesday. A total of 7,150,804 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26, 2020.
To find testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
Hoosiers age 65 and older, along with healthcare workers, long-term care residents and first responders who are regularly called to the scene of an emergency to render medical assistance, are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. To schedule, visit https://ourshot.in.gov or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance.
As of today, 637,906 Hoosiers have received a first dose of vaccine, and 178,560 are fully vaccinated.
Additional locations and appointments are being added as more vaccine becomes available.
