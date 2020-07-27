The Vigo County School Corp. now plans to offer a middle school “hybrid” option when school resumes in August.
Students remain enrolled in their regular district school while learning from home.
It is recommended for students who want a home-based alternative because of COVID-19; want to stay connected to district school and staff; follow VCSC curriculum; and plan to return to school post-COVID and will commit to the alternative for nine weeks.
A hybrid model already was going to be available for elementary students.
“We heard from parents they wanted this kind of option” at middle school, said Bill Riley, VCSC director of communications. “It took us a little more time at the middle school level to understand how it might work and work well. We don’t want to offer something we don’t think we can make work.”
The district knew it had the student numbers, but it took some work with the teachers association and principals to ensure it could be staffed in a way that would result in a quality program, he said.
“This is going to take some staff moving around inside that building in terms of workload,” he said. “We might see a teacher get freed up to manage some hybrid students.”
The hybrid model is taught by VCSC remote learning teachers using VCSC curriculum. Remote learning teachers will meet with teacher teams to coordinate assignments.
Students will remain on VCSC pacing guides so they can return to school when families are ready, after a nine-week commitment.
Teachers will make daily connections with students and families about instructional activities
Also, students will receive differentiated instruction (high ability, special ed, and English learners) based on individual needs.
Vigo Virtual Success Academy [VVSA], yet a separate option, is offered through a virtual provider, Riley said.
“It’s not exactly our curriculum, although it’s an accredited, appropriate curriculum,” he said.
'Best option' for some
According to the district:
“If you are looking for an option because of COVID-19, hybrid is likely your best option. The student stays on the VCSC curriculum and connected to their school. Virtual is a good choice for students who do not find success in a traditional classroom.”
According to Riley, the hybrid model will provide a smoother transition when children return to the traditional classroom.
While there also appears to be parent interest in a high school hybrid program, the district states: “Due to the specialized nature of high school courses and the need for subject-area certified teachers to deliver content to students in these credit-bearing classes, we are not able to offer the hybrid option in the high schools.”
Riley said the district has considered it, but at this point, “We have not been able to make it work.”
Families who want the middle school hybrid option, but have already requested the virtual option, do not need to fill out the form again. They should wait to be contacted by a member of their child’s school staff.
Those who want the middle school hybrid option but have not completed the form at tinyurl.com/vcscaltoptions should do so by Wednesday so the district can assess staffing needs.
Riley urged families to be patient as principals work to contact them. “We have some schools that have some significant call lists to get through,” he said. The principals will counsel them through the options.
