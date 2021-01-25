The Vigo County School Corp. will receive $1.25 million as part of a settlement agreement with Energy Systems Group LLC, a former district vendor that had done more than $40 million worth of energy savings and related projects for the school corporation.

In addition, ESG will forgive $300,000 in outstanding fees as part of the settlement, which the School Board on Monday approved.

District officials declined to take questions about the settlement after the board meeting.

In September 2019, the School Board approved a resolution authorizing its attorneys to negotiate with or, if necessary, to pursue legal action against ESG.

That school board decision allowed its lawyers to seek to recoup "dollars we believe we've lost to ESG through a series of energy savings contracts over a long period of time," schools Superintendent Rob Haworth said in 2019, adding "... we struggle with what the industry standard is and what we paid for the cost of those projects."

The district, working with its attorney, subsequently "looked to solve disagreements between ESG and the Vigo County School Corp.," Haworth said Monday night. The parties "agreed to settle and compromise with respect to that dispute."

After looking at all contracts between 2000 and 2016, the parties hired an independent auditor to examine the last four contracts, which were in March 2010, February 2012, March 2014 and April 2016.

After review of those contracts, Haworth told the board, ESG agreed to pay $1.25 million and to forgive about $300,000 in outstanding fees.

As to why the settlement was probably the best-case scenario for the school district, attorney Jonathan Mayes said there are limitations in terms of what are viable, guaranteed energy savings. Also, an analysis in a civil setting "is different than what maybe an analysis [is] in a criminal setting. ... So this is a different process."

Energy Systems Group "denies that it has any legal liability but enters into this agreement in an effort to avoid litigation with a longstanding customer, the school corporation," the settlement states.

ESG's work came up again recently in the school district's review of which buildings it might close or repurpose.

In 2016, the board approved a $4.95 million renovation at West Vigo Elementary, and it agreed to hire ESG as the “qualified energy savings provider” for the project. ESG oversaw that project, including energy savings components.

In December, the committee that recommended closing West Vigo Elementary looked at many factors, including utility costs. Of the eight VCSC elementary schools with the smallest enrollments, West Vigo had the highest annual utility cost — $138,073 for the 2019-20 school year.

Dating back to 2000, ESG did $42 million worth of business with the school district and made a profit of $11 million, according to court documents in a 2018 criminal bribery case filed by Marion County prosecutors against former Vigo schools superintendent Danny Tanoos.

During that time, ESG donated or expensed $100,000 or more to Tanoos or to VCSC, according to documents filed in that case.

Tanoos faces felony bribery charges alleging he solicited and accepted items of value including concert tickets and dinners from ESG in exchange for recommendations that ESG be contracted to do work for the school system.

The case against Tanoos is set for trial April 12, with a pretrial hearing scheduled for Feb. 24.

Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com