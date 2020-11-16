The Vigo County Teachers Association and Vigo County School Board have reached a tentative agreement on a contract for the 2020-21 school year.

Two meetings took place Monday to discuss the contract with teachers and VCTA members will vote in their buildings until noon Tuesday, Nov. 17.

Among the provisions, there will be no base salary increase for the 2020-21 school year.

A stipend of $1,100 will be paid to all returning teachers (rated effective or highly effective) working or on paid status as of Nov. 27, 2020. This stipend will be paid on or before Dec. 11, 2020.

Among the reasons for no base increase is the district’s loss of more than 500 students this year, as well as uncertainty regarding whether the Legislature will fund virtual students at 85 percent or 100 percent, said Kim Fidler, Uniserv director with the Indiana State Teachers Association.

There has been concern about the potential for budget cuts, Fidler said.