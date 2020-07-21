Masks, hybrid learning options and four-day weeks are outlined in an updated return-to-school plan released today by the Vigo County School Corp.

“This plan is the safest possible plan for students who want to return,” said Bill Riley, director of communications with the district. “But the plan also has appropriate, feasible options for those who do not.”

Families must go online to tinyurl.com/VCSCaltoptions by July 29 to formalize their decision, which includes a new option for elementary school students.

The plan, based on feedback from staff, parents and community, is posted at vigoschools.org.

Riley said the plan is a fluid document designed to respond to guidance from the local health department and state agencies.

VCSC is monitoring local COVID-19 data and talking to the Vigo County Health Department on a daily basis, and the plan will continue to evolve as it gathers community feedback and analyze local, state and federal conditions, Riley said in a news release.

The Vigo County School Corp. says it continues to believe, with guidance from the Vigo County Health Department, the Indiana Department of Health and the Indiana Department of Education, that in-school learning continues to be the best option for most Vigo County students.

The updated plan features a new hybrid option for elementary school students.

Elementary students now have two alternative options, and middle and high school students have one alternative option.

The traditional setting for middle and high school students will feature a one-day-a-week remote learning day for students, based on last name.

This 20-percent reduction in the number of middle and high school students in the building will reduce the number of students in common areas such as cafeterias and hallways, the district says.

Major updates

The major updates include:

• strengthened language regarding masking — Students and staff will be wearing masks. The district will continue to work with principals to find creative ways to allow for social distancing so students can take a break from the mask.

• hybrid option for elementary school — The district says it has heard from families who want to stay home that they want to stay on track with VCSC curriculum and in touch with the schools.

• four days per week for middle/high school -- The district says it needs to find ways to reduce the number of children in secondary schools, as well. It has heard concerns about hallways and cafeterias, as well as other common areas. A remote learning day for 20 percent of the students in middle and high schools will allow for more social distancing.

• added water fountain language — Water fountains can only be used to refill a bottle.

• added no visitor/volunteer language — To protect students, staff and community, the district will not allow visitors or volunteers.

The plan continues to develop through multiple conversations with each VCSC employee group — including the Vigo County Teachers Association — and with guidance from the Vigo County Health Department and other local health care leaders, according to VCSC.

Family Choices

Elementary students may now choose from three options.

Traditional option is in-school learning, five days per week, following our mitigation plan.

Hybrid option is learning from home but staying enrolled in the district school and working with a teacher in that school, following VCSC’s curriculum.

Virtual option is enrolling in VVSA and working with VCSC teachers monitoring and assisting students as they complete Edmentum’s Calvert elementary curriculum.

Middle and high school students continue to have two options.

Traditional option is in-school learning with four days per week to limit the number of students in the building.

Virtual option is enrolling in Vigo Virtual Success Academy with VCSC teachers monitoring and assisting students.

For each option, the student must continue that option for the first nine weeks so that staffing of these options can be reliable.

Elementary Hybrid Info Sheet

More than 2,000 students have indicated interest in virtual learning for 2020-21, Riley said, and the survey indicates that 88 percent of these students are interested because of COVID-19.

After listening to the concerns of community, elementary students may now choose a third “hybrid” option, he said.

“There is incredible value in allowing students to be members of a classroom community while learning from home and could address some of their social/emotional needs by having contact from a trusted teacher, counselor and principal.

"We are hearing from our community that some of the specialized learning that happens in our schools is desired, and Vigo Virtual Success Academy does not offer G/T classes. This option will also further reduce the number of students in our elementary school buildings,” the school district said in its news release.

VCSC said hybrid option is a good option for elementary students who will likely return to the traditional classroom post-COVID-19. Students will stay enrolled in their normal school and teachers will send work home on a weekly basis. Students will have regular contact with a teacher and stay on pace with the curriculum.

Secondary Options Info Sheet

Parents and staff have voiced concerns about the number of students in the middle and high school common spaces such as hallways and cafeterias.

To reduce the number of students in the building to protect staff and students, middle and high school students will attend school four days a week. The day home will be a remote learning day, and students will be expected to complete assignments.

To date, the Vigo County School Corp. has 7,293 active 6-12 graders. Each day, somewhere close to 1,459 students will stay home, allowing for a safer school environment.

Virtual students may not participate in middle school or high school athletics, due to IHSAA rules governing stand-alone virtual schools. Hybrid and virtual student participation in extra- and co-curricular activities is subject to principal and teacher/sponsor approval.

Remote learning day schedule

The schedule for Remote Learning Day in middle and high schools is:

• Monday for student last names Aaron-Creamer

• Tuesday for student last names Creasy-Hersman

• Wednesday for student last names Herscher-Melvin

• Thursday for student last names Mendez-Session

• Friday for student last names Setliff-Zuerner

To assist with remote learning, high school students will have a device by the start of school, and middle school will have a device by mid-September. All students have an email account linked to Google.

Special education

In consultation with Covered Bridge and the teacher of record, special education students may be able to move to a homebound model, similar to the elementary hybrid model. Contact your teacher of record and/or Covered Bridge.