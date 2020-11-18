The Vigo County School Corporation has updated its COVID-19 dashboard, which is available at vigoschools.org.
Four of the district’s 27 brick and mortar schools have no active cases at this time.
The updated dashboard shows:
• 70 student positives with campus contact in the last 14 days (up from 59 last week)
• 38 staff positives with campus contact in the last 14 days (up from 25 last week)
• 883 students actively quarantined (up from 768 last week)
• 114 staff actively quarantined (up from 99 last week)
The district also released information about active positive cases and active quarantines, information which is used internally and by the COVID-19 Task Force to make decisions.
These numbers tally cases and quarantines regardless of whether the person was on campus during their infectious period.
The additional data also shows 53 active cases at the elementary level, 26 active cases at the middle school level, and 31 active cases at the high school level, when combining student and staff cases.
The district will continue to monitor cases among students and staff during remote learning to provide data.
As all students move to remote learning, families will continue to be notified of cases that were in contact with schools during that person's infectious period.
The district says this lag in notification does not necessarily mean a lag in quarantine or isolation: It can sometimes happen because a person was tested and had to wait several days for the results of a test.
All VCSC schools will on remote learning beginning Thursday, with Dec. 7 being the earliest likely return date.
