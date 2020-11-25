Vigo County School Corp today updated it's COVID-19 dashboard.
The dashboard, available at vigoschools.org, shows:
• 46 student positives with campus contact in the last 14 days; down from 70 last week
• 48 staff positives with campus contact in the last 14 days; up from 38 last week
• 431 students actively quarantined; down from 883 last week
• 98 staff actively quarantined; down from 114 last week.
Additional data also shows 51 active cases at the elementary level, 11 active cases at the middle school level and 15 active cases at the high school level, when combining student and staff cases.
The district continues to work daily with the Vigo County Health Department.
