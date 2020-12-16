The Vigo County School Corp. has updated its COVID-19 Dashboard, available at vigoschools.org. Thirteen of the district’s 27 brick and mortar schools have no active cases at this time.
It shows:
-2 student positives with campus contact in the last 14 days (down from 3 last week).
-14 staff positives with campus contact in the last 14 days (down from 18 last week).
-120 students actively quarantined (up from 106 last week).
-50 staff actively quarantined (down from 55 last week).
The district continues to track active cases and quarantines for schools to the best of the district’s ability during remote learning—even though students are at home—to provide data on how COVID-19 is impacting our school community.
The additional data also shows 14 active cases at the elementary level, 5 active cases at the middle school level, and 17 active cases at the high school level, when combining student and staff cases.
This will be the last posting of this version of the VCSC COVID-19 Dashboard. Starting Wednesday, Jan. 6, a new dashboard will be used each week to support the district’s new school-by-school decision-making model.
The dashboard will:
- continue to provide information about positive cases with campus contact, but will provide that information on a school-by-school basis rather than in aggregate, helping our community understand the virus’s contact with each of the schools.
- provide a rating for staff availability in each school and student attendance in each school, helping our community understand each school’s ability to provide in-person learning.
- show the state’s color-coded map for our 8-county area for the current and previous week, helping our community understand community spread relative to the immediate area.
The district will continue to monitor staff availability over winter break to assess whether individual schools will need to start the second semester in full remote learning.
Families at schools who will need to start in full remote learning because of staff availability will be notified the weekend of Jan. 2-3. The district will continue to work with the Vigo County Health Department over winter break to identify and notify families about the need to quarantine as a result of close contact.
