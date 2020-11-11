The Vigo County School Corp. has updated its weekly COVID-19 dashboard, and it announced that Meadows Elementary will move to remote learning for a week starting Thursday, Nov. 12.
The dashboard shows:
• 59 student positives with campus contact in the last 14 days (up from 39 last week).
• 25 staff positives with campus contact in the last 14 days (up from 20 last week).
• 768 students actively quarantined (up from 762 last week).
• 99 staff actively quarantined (up from 75 last week).
The district also released information about active positive cases and active quarantines, information which is used internally and by the COVID-19 Task Force to make decisions. These numbers tally cases and quarantines regardless of whether the person was on campus during their infectious period.
The additional data also shows 29 active cases at the elementary level, 24 active cases at the middle school level, and 32 active cases at the high school level, when combining student and staff cases.
Three of the district’s 27 brick and mortar schools have no active cases at this time.
Meadows move to remote learning
Due to the amount of critical staff absent or on quarantine, Meadows Elementary School will move to remote learning Thursday, Nov. 12. Students will return on Thursday, Nov. 19.
Students may stop by Meadows Elementary School during school hours to retrieve necessary materials and Chromebooks. Students may pick up a free grab-and-go breakfast and lunch at the school daily from 11 a.m.-noon. Staff members who are able to report to the building will be on campus during normal school hours.
Teachers will communicate daily with all students to take attendance and to provide specific guidance about remote learning lessons. A list of WiFi-enabled buses that will be deployed throughout the county is available at vigoschools.org.
