Sarah Scott Middle School is listed as "severe" for staff availability on this week's COVID-19 dashboard, but due to the nature of staff availability, the ability to hold school is still protected, according to the Vigo County School Corp.
"Several staff absences at Sarah Scott will be resolved this week and we continue to monitor all schools' ability to meet in-person," the district reported in its weekly dashboard update.
The dashboard shows improved numbers in two major metrics: staff cases on campus in the last 14 days and student attendance ratings.
•Staff positives on campus in the last 14 days: 9, down from 13.
•Student attendance rating: 14 good/11 moderate/2 severe, improved from 13 good/12 moderate/2 severe last week.
Two metrics show slight declines:
•Student positive on campus in the last 14 days: 18, up from 14.
•Staff availability rating: 20 good/6 moderate/1 severe, changed from 25 good/2 moderate last week.
The new dashboard format supports the district’s new school-by-school decision-making model by showing new data by school. Staff availability is the most important indicator of whether a school needs remote learning.
“As many student quarantines are as a result of contact inside the home and outside of school, we continue to rely heavily on staff availability as the most important metric,” said Bill Riley, director of communications.
Student attendance rating includes those students who are counted absent because of a consistent lack of engagement with school.
The district has 27 schools with nearly 12,600 students learning in person and just over 2,000 employees.
The dashboard also shows that under the state’s color-coded map for the area, Vigo County remains at “yellow” for the second straight week.
