The Vigo County School Corp. has updated its COVID-19 Dashboard, available at vigoschools.org.
The new dashboard format supports the district’s new school-by-school decision-making model by showing new data by school. It will be updated every Wednesday afternoon and is intended to provide a snapshot of data at the moment.
“It is our hope that this additional data is more relevant to our community, helping them anticipate closures and understand the level at which COVID has been in contact with our buildings,” said Bill Riley, director of communications.
The first two columns show staff and student cases on campus during the person’s infectious period in the last 14 days. There has been 1 student case since the start of school on Monday. After the first two weeks, an arrow will be beside each school’s case count to indicate whether the number has gone up, down, or remained steady.
The third and fourth columns are designed to help the community anticipate closures at individual schools by providing a staff availability and student attendance rating by school. The three possible levels are “good,” “moderate,” and “severe.” The district takes a holistic view of absences and staff availability, meaning absences can be for a variety of COVID and non-COVID-related reasons.
Currently, 24 schools are “good” and 3 schools are “moderate” in terms of staff availability. No school is rated as severe.
Currently, 17 schools are “good” and 10 schools are “moderate” in terms of student attendance. No school is rated as severe.
The final column shows spread within our region using the state’s color-coded map for our area. Vigo County remains in “orange” status.
